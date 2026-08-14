Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/14/26

DNREC has closed another access point for Sussex County fishermen. This time it is the Seaford Fishing Pier that is close to the Seaford boat ramp on the Nanticoke River. DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife determined that there were structural flaws to the pier during a recent inspection and that the pier would remain closed until the problem was corrected or a new pier was built. The fishing pier at River View Park is close by and will remain open as will the boat ramp and parking lot.

The Flounder Pounder Tournament out of Paradise Grill on Long Neck is ongoing with the Yipps in First Place at the end of Day 2 with an 8.9 pounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report