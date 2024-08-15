Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/15/24

Wednesday was another good day at the beach,

Smith Bait in Leipsic said slot stripers have been caught on peeler crab from the tidal creeks and rivers. Bowers Beach has seen croaker and spot plus a few trout taken on peeler crab. The reef sites in the upper bay also hold the same variety of fish on the same baits.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck said stripers have been caught at night from the fishing pier at Massey’s Landing on live eels. Snapper blues are available from the pier during the day on bucktails or metal lures. They also had reports that the water temperature on the bottom at the Old Grounds has gone up since the passage of Debby.

Taylored Tackle in Seaford told us the cooler weather has brought out more fishermen and they are catching blue catfish from the Nanticoke River and Broad Creek. Cut bait or Gulp! catfish bait will work.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.