Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/15/26

Brandon Harris caught a 9-pound snakehead out of Brandywine Creek.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said spot and croaker on lug worms and Fishbites were caught at Broadkill Beach. The Broadkill River gave up croaker. A few flounder were caught on minnows or on bucktails with Gulp! crawfish. Crabbing remains good in the river.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal saw spot, croaker and a few flounder during the day. Two sheepshead were brought in from the Outer Wall.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker on sandworms and shrimp.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em weighed in an eight-pound flounder for a guy who was not in the tournament.

Gotcha is currently in first place at the Flounder Pounder with a 10.3 pounder worth $100,000.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report