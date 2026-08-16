Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/16/26

These fishing reports are beginning to sound redundant.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said Broadkill Beach produced spot and croaker on Lug worms and Fishbites. The Broadkill River saw good action on blue claw crabs with chicken necks the prime bait. Larger croaker were caught from the river.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us flounder and sea bass were caught over ocean structure. Sheepshead to 10.2 pounds were caught on sand fleas or green crabs at the Outer Wall. The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal saw spot and croaker. A few flounder were caught there on minnows or bucktails with Gulp! crawfish.

Old Inlet reported a keeper cobia was caught from the beach in spite of the crowds and the jellyfish. Spot, croaker and kings were the more common catch.

Gotcha is still leading the Flounder Pounder Tournament.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report