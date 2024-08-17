Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/17/24

Friday was another good day at the beach,

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that the blues have been joined by ribbonfish as they both run through Indian River Inlet during incoming water. The blues are in the 5 to 10-pound class and the ribbonfish are also good sized. White bucktails with a white worm will catch both as will a silver spoon. I should think the spoon would last longer than the bucktail and worm considering the teeth on both the blues and the ribbonfish. Striped bass action slowed on Thursday night.

It was a good day for flounder fishing on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. According to Breakwater Tackle on the pier, five keeper flounder were taken on Friday. The usual baits for flounder are Gulp! or live minnows fished on a jig or bucktail and worked close to the pilings. Spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms or Fishbites by pier anglers on Friday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.