Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/17/26

Dan at Dan’s tackle told us he had a slow day due to the unsettled weather.

Lewes Harbour Marina said they too had a slow day with only the Pirate King doing any fishing. The head boat party brought back croaker and spot from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported that they were covered up with small blues early in the morning. Once that excitement cooled down it was spot and croaker for the remainder of the day with sandworms and Fishbites still the top baits.

Old Inlet said one angler had a number of big striped bass on eels from the jetties during the night.

Hook ‘em and Cook ’em said the Captain Ike had sea bass and dolphin and the Judy V had sea bass and flounder.

As of 4:00 p.m. the Gotcha was still in first place in the Flounder Pounder Tournament.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report