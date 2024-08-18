Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/18/24

Friday was cool, cloudy and damp at the beach. Small craft advisories were up on the ocean for seas to 6-feet.

I have been doing fishing reports for a long time and today I had a first. Chris Smith fishing with Jason Lans out of Mispillion Inlet hooked and landed an Atlantic sturgeon. He said he would never have landed the fish if not for Mr. Lans giving chase with the boat. The sturgeon was released while still in the water.

Nick Garcia fished Delaware Bay on Thursday with his grandpop and Captain Gordon Miller on Captain Miller’s boat. At first the action was slow, but when the current began to run out the anglers caught 14 keeper flounder, to 24 inches, by noon, keeping their three-man limit. They were fishing in 21 to 23 feet of 76-to-80-degree water.

The top boat in the Flounder Pounder Tournament is Hunter of the Seas 10.5 pounds

