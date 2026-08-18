Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/18/26

Dan at Dan’s Tackle didn’t answer his phone, but I suspect spot and croaker were caught on lug worms and Fishbites at Broadkill Beach. The Broadkill River would still have some flounder caught on live minnows and some croaker caught on lug worms.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the only boats that went out on Monday were the Pirate King and the Angler. They brought back a pile of spot and croaker from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said spot and croaker were caught from the pier along with short flounder.

Gotcha won the Flounder Pounder Tournament and $100,000. The Katydid was fifth and won $20,000. Four of the top five boats were from Delaware.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report