Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/19/26

The Calcasieu Pass began life in 1982 as an offshore supply vessel out of New Orleans, then in 1989 as a menhaden boat out of Reedville, Virginia, will now find eternal rest as an artificial reef at Site 13, or the Del-Jersey-Land Reef.

Preparing the 180-foot ship for sinking was the job of Coleen Marine of Norfolk, Virginia. Once the ship passed inspection from the Coast Guard and the EPA, it was towed from Norfolk to the Del-Jersey-Land Reef and sunk.

The cost of acquiring the ship and preparing it for becoming an artificial reef was $285,000. This was paid by DNREC using the Federal Sport Fishing Restoration Funds that match Delaware’s general fishing license money 75 to 25.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa fishing report.