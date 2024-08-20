Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/20/24

Monday was sunny with small craft advisories up on the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported it was a slow fishing day for the Katydid and the Grizzly. The head boats Angler and Pirate King also had slow fishing on Monday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a 6-pound flounder was caught from the pier on Monday. No word on the bait used, but normally a live minnow or Gulp! is used on a jighead or bucktail fished close to a piling on the down-current side. After that 13 pounder was caught on a spot rig and little piece of squid, all bets are off as to what was used to catch this 6 pounder. Other than the big flounder, it was the usual spot and croaker on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported no damage from the ocean over-wash on Sunday night.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.