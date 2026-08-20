Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/20/26

Bill Weiss at Dan’s Tackle said not much change at Broadkill Beach. Spot, kings and croaker are still being caught on lug worms and Fishbites while at the Broadkill River the occasional keeper flounder has been caught on a live minnow or on a bucktail with a Gulp! crawfish.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us boats that ran out to ocean structure brought back some flounder and sea bass. Those that worked the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers had sheepshead and triggerfish on sand fleas or green crabs.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported another spot and croaker day.

Old Inlet said it was blues in the early morning followed by sheepshead and triggerfish during the day.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us they saw good numbers of sea bass and dolphin on the cleaning table.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report