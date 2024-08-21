Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/21/24

Tuesday was sunny and windy from the northwest with small craft advisories up in the morning.

I took my two grand children up on Herring Point Tuesday morning for a couple hours of fishing-swimming. I had one line in at all times baited with Fishbites sand flea and the bait looked just as good when we quit as it did when we began. The ocean was rough and dirty and the only thing I reeled in was Sargasso weed. The kids never left the water for the entire two hours.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats left the dock on Tuesday. On a happier note, the Sea Jay II placed Third in the Flounder Pounder Tournament walking away with the $40,000 prize.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a slow day with just a few croaker caught.

Old Inlet reported big blues taken out of the Inlet during incoming water on white bucktails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.