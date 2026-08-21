Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/21/26

Rick’s Tackle had the big surprise of the day. Rob Reineart caught a 35.2-pound Cabera snapper over an inshore wreck. Another customer checked in with a cobia he caught on an eel at the Old Grounds. Others have been fortunate to have caught flounder, croaker and triggerfish over inshore structure.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the half-day boat Judy V had flounder and sea bass. The Rusty Reel brought in tilefish from the canyons.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said in addition to the usual spot and croaker there were a number of 4 and 5-foot sharks caught from the pier.

Old Inlet reported 4 and 5-foot sharks breaking water while chasing bait in the surf. The Inlet saw sheepshead caught on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report