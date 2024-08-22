Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/22/24

Wednesday felt more like September than August at the beach. In spite of the great weather, fishing was slow at best.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the only boat that sailed from their docks was the Angler and they only brought in 24 croakers. If you remember just a week or so ago, they were bringing in over 100 croakers.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot and croaker action was good on Wednesday. It does seem fishing has been better closer to shore this summer.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the song was the same and that is a good thing. Blues in the 6 to 8-pound class were caught during incoming water on Wednesday morning. The usual white bucktail with a white worm or a spoon did the trick on the blues. Stripers were caught at night on live eels or drifted sand fleas.

