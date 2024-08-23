Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/23/24

Thursday was still cool at the beach, but fishing began to improve.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa reported that Bill Moran captured a Delaware Citation white perch weighing 1.16 pounds at Augustine Beach on a peeler crab. She also reported that Brian Smith had 6.14-pound gar on a swimbait at Woodland Beach.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said fishing for trout, kings and croaker has been good at Bowers Beach, Woodland Beach and the Upper Bay reef sites. Peeler crab has been the top bait for all three. Flounder are at the reef sites and will take live minnows, Gulp! or squid strips.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle in Long Neck reported flounder have been caught out of Massey’s Ditch on minnows or Gulp! fished on bucktails or jigs. Some sheepshead are available at the Inlet on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.