Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/24/24

I don’t think you could order a nicer day in August than we had on Friday.

First off, I want to thank the kind folks who helped me through my little medical event at 3Rs Road on Friday morning. I lost my balance and fell and these good people helped be back up and brought in both of my lines and helped me put them away.

My morning began at Indian River Inlet where I spent a good hour waiting for the blues to show up on incoming water. They did not. A call to Old Inlet later in the day confirmed they never did. Stripers were caught at night on eels.

I moved to 3Rs Road and put out two lines. One baited with Fishbites bloodworm and the other with Fishbites sand flea. In two hours of fishing, neither were touched.

Hook ‘em and Cook ’em said the Judy v and the Captain Bob had some sea bass and a few flounder. The Captain Ike had a catch of tilefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.