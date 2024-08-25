Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/25/24

Saturday was another nice day at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Sea Jay II had a nice catch of dolphin and tilefish on Friday. On Saturday, the Surface tension had 71 sea bass and the Katydid had 70. The Angler had a catch of croaker from Bay structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us blues did come through the Inlet during incoming water on Saturday. Stripers were caught at night on live eels or drifted sand fleas. Kings were caught from the surf on sand fleas or bloodworms. Kevin Le caught two tog and one triggerfish out of the Inlet on Saturday.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported the Judy V and the Captain Bob both caught sea bass and ling on Saturday. Some boats had dolphin. A private boat caught two 22-inch flounder on his first drop, then nothing for the rest of the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.