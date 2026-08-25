Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/25/26

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said things were slow on Monday as few fishermen bought lug worms or Fishbites to go up to Broadkill Beach and catch spot, small blues and croaker.

Lewes Harbour Marina had a good report from the Shooter Dog who brought back a 40-flounder boat limit from ocean structure. Private boats had flounder, sea bass and dolphin from ocean structure. Those that fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas, green crabs or peeler crab caught triggerfish and sheepshead.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said spot and croaker made up the catch once again.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the Captain Bob had a decent catch of sea bass. Private boats brought in sea bass, flounder and small dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report