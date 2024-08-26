Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/26/24

Sunday saw another nice beach day and fishing improved in the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Sea Jay II caught close to a boat limit of sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us croaker fishing was very good on Sunday along with some spot and a few small striped bass. Bloodworms or Fishbites would work for all three.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the bluefish were missing during incoming water at the Inlet on Sunday. Sheepshead and small tog were caught from the rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. Most of the flounder taken from the Inlet were small, but Mike Bo had two 23 inchers on live minnows.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us sea bass fishing improved on Sunday. The Captain Bob almost had a boat limit of sea bass plus two flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.