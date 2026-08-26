Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/26/26

The ocean side of Cape Henlopen Point will reopen for surf fishing on September 1st. It had been closed to protect nesting shore birds and according to DNREC, those birds had a very successful nesting season.

In other news, the owner of Henlopen Bait and Tackle has decided to retire. I well remember when the late Lenard Maull first purchased the little shop on Savannah Road. The current owner will be closing that location and holding a big sale at the Route 1 shop.

Finally, the Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen will not hold their surf fishing tournament this fall. Apparently, there were not enough volunteers to make the tournament work, so the DMS has had to cancel the event until next year.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Short Fin brought back a 44-pound wahoo.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report