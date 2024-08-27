Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/27/24

Monday saw even better weather and better fishing.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina around 2:00 p.m. and there were fish already on the cleaning table. The Surface Tension had brought in a fine catch of black sea bass and flounder from ocean structure. The grand total was 50 sea bass and 5 big flounder. While I was watching the cleaning operation, Ralph Short pulled up in his boat and unloaded six big flounder and two nice sea bass that he and his friends caught at the Old Grounds.

Further up the Bay, Andrew Anderson had a 20-inch flounder while fishing from the Bowers Beach jetty.

Nick Garcia along with his grandpop and his mother had a good day in Delaware Bay. The wind and current were not in their favor so Nick used the trolling motor all day and ended up with seven quality keeper flounder to 22 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.