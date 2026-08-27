Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/27/26

Kevin Davidson sent me a very unusual fishing report. It seems he was fishing the buoy line from the Old Grounds down to the Lightship Buoy for dolphin (mahi-mahi). He was using cut ballyhoo on a spinning outfit with a 2/0 circle hook and had six dolphin in the box when his line took off with a big fish on the other end. At first, he thought he had a large dolphin, then the fish jumped clear of the water and he saw it was not a mahi. After a 30-minute fight he landed a 4-foot barracuda. The first I have heard of in this neck of the woods.

Dan’s Tackle said there were spot and croaker caught on Broadkill Beach with lug worms and Fishbites the top baits. Crabbing remains good in the Broadkill River.

Sea bass and flounder have been caught over ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report