Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/28/24

The Coastal Fisherman in Ocean City had an exciting report on Sunday. It seems several offshore boats had white marlin releases in the double digits led by the Billfisher with 40. I have spent many days fishing the canyons and I think the most I have ever seen released were seven or eight. I just can’t imagine what it must be like to not only see that many white marlin, but to hook, fight and release 40 of them.

The black sea bass fishing continues to provide local boats with some meat to take home.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the Judy V had 20 sea bass and the Captain Bob brought back 40 for the day. Several charter boats also had good numbers of sea bass as well.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that stripers were caught at night on drifted sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.