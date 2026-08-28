Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/28/26

Thursday was not the best day for fishing anywhere.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck the report was flounder from the back bays with many more shorts than keepers. The ratio was much better out in the ocean at the Old Grounds plus you also might encounter a sea bass or dolphin. Flounder respond to live minnows or jigs with a strips of squid, fresh cut bait or Gulp! crawfish. The dolphin or mahi are found at the floating buoys and will take cut bait or a free-swimming minnow on a circle hook. Sea bass are fond of clams, crab or cut bait.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat they had a report from was the Bottom Line and she had dolphin caught along the buoy line from B out to the Lightship.

Old Inlet said big sharks were caught from the beach on cut mackerel.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report