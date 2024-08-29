Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/29/24

We finally hit a day when the weather was too hot for good fishing and Wednesday proved to be that day.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid returned from ocean structure with only 12 flounder. The Angler fished bay structure for just a few croaker.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a slow day on the pier. Just a few spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

The only report that Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had were a few sheepshead caught out of the Inlet rocks on sand fleas or green crabs early in the morning.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the fishing was poor on the Judy V and the Captain Bob. Both boats had sea bass, but the numbers were down from previous days. One charter boat did bring in a limit of dolphin from the sea bass marker buoys.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.