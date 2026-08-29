Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/29/26

Lewes Harbour Marina told us no boats fished from their docks on Friday.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck, they said that spot, croaker and flounder have been caught from the fishing pier at Massey’s Landing. Bloodworms or Fishbites for the spot and croaker with live minnows or bucktails with a strip of squid or fresh cut bait for the flounder.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said before the rain spot and croaker were caught from the pier.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that blues were taken near the bridge on bucktails or metal lures early in the morning. Up on the beach, it was 4 to 5-foot sharks caught on chunks of mackerel.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us their head boats got sea bass and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report