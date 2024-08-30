Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/30/24

Thursday was not a good day to go fishing and most folks didn’t go.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats left their docks and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V did make her morning run and brought back a few sea bass and a couple of flounder.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us not many people fished the pier on Thursday. Those that did caught a few spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said they had not heard any reports from the Inlet or from the beach. It was just too windy and the wind was out of the east making the beach to rough to fish.

Patty at Captain Bones reported croaker, spot and white perch have been caught from the Woodland Beach fishing pier on bloodworms and Fishbites. Catfish were taken on cut bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.