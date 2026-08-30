Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/30/26

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Dan at Dan’s Bait and Tackle said due to the heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening (I had 3.69 inches at my house) The water in the Broadkill surf and the Broadkill River was extremely dirty. Consequently, fishing was very poor in both locations.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us all the boats in their docks spent the day doing maintenance. Water in the Canal was dirty and in the ocean it was rough.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a few spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites on Sunday.

Old Inlet closes early on Sunday so I missed their report, but knowing what the Inlet is like after a heavy rain I expect fishing was less than stellar.

Hook ’em and Cook ‘em did clean a couple of flounder caught out of the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report