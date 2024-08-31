Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/31/24

Friday was no better than Thursday and very few folks wet a line.

No boats sailed from Lewes Harbour Marina or Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported blues did blitz the Indian River Inlet on Friday morning during incoming water. The usual white bucktails with a white worm or a sliver spoon did the trick with the blues. Nasty weather is usually good news for striper fishermen and so it was on Thursday night into Friday morning when they were caught out of the Inlet on live eels or drifted sand fleas. The beach was too rough to fish.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a few spot and croaker caught by those hardy anglers who braved the windy, cool conditions on Friday.

Smith Bait in Leipsic told us there were slot stripers caught out of the tidal creeks and rivers along with white perch on peeler crab.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.