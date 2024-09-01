Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/01/24

Saturday saw better weather than Friday, but according to Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em it was still rough in the morning. Several boats that headed out turned around and came back in with sea sick customers. Those who stuck it out caught sea bass and ling at the Old Grounds.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Jay Sea II and the Katydid brought back flounder from ocean structure. The Surface Tension and the Bottom Line fished floating structure and caught mihi. A few private boats did the same for the same result. The Angler had a good catch of croaker.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle in Long Neck told us Massey’s Ditch has produced some good flounder fishing from the pier and from boats. Bill Krug brought in the first four-fish limit of flounder I have recorded since the size limit went to 17.5 inches. His flounder limit was caught at the Old Grounds and the size went to 23 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.