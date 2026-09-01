Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/01/26

Bill at Dan’s Tackle said the big news was not the croaker and spot caught at Broadkill Beach, but the big, fat crabs filling the traps at the Broadkill River and Cedar Creek. He reported as many as 20 crabs in a trap and that’s a real bonanza.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us sheepshead were caught on sand fleas and crabs at the Outer Wall while flounder and dolphin came back from ocean structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said fishing was pretty good for spot and croaker on Monday. The usual bloodworms and Fishbites worked well.

Old Inlet reported bluefish continue to show up around the bridge early in the morning. Spot, croaker and kings are caught from the surf.

Rick’s said a few keeper flounder were caught out of Indian River Bay.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report