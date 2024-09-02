Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/02/24

Sunday was cloudy and the fishing in the ocean and bay was generally poor.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that ran on Sunday was the Katydid and he had some sea bass.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said fishing was slow. The Judy V ran her morning trip and only caught a few sea bass.

Our Freshwater fly-fishing reporter Ed O’Donnell fished the Delaware part of White Clay Creek from the Nature Center to the Railroad Abutments and caught a couple dozen sunfish, lots of smallmouth bass and a few fallfish. Of course he used the green weene, along with poppers and dry flies.

The Lewes Tog Club had a good day on the water last Wednesday. They caught triggerfish, sheepshead and tog.

Old Inlet said they are seeing more sheepshead from the rocks.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.