Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/02/26

Tuesday, September 1st was opening day of archery season for white tail deer. This year archers must be aware of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Delaware. Please read and understand the CWD Emergency Regulations for the 2026 and 2027 hunting seasons.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina on Tuesday afternoon in time to see the Angler return with a fine catch of croaker and spot from bay structure. Aaron said the Katydid was fishing out over ocean structure and had flounder.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot and croaker plus some blowfish were caught on Tuesday.

Old Inlet said blues and tog were caught from the Inlet while blues, kings, spot and croaker were caught from the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report