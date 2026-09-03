Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/03/26

The first results are back from the new and improved Marine Recreational Informational Program or MRIP and they are even worst than the old system. They recalculated the shore catch of black sea bass in Maryland for 2013. The original figure was 178,00 black sea bass caught from shore. Under this new and improved system, the figure is 182,000. Not only did shore-bound fishermen catch that many black sea bass, but they averaged 1.4 pounds. I thank Captain Monty from the Morning Star for this information.

I have been fishing from shore since the mid-1940s. In all that time I have only caught a few black sea bass from Indian River Inlet and I doubt if any one of them weighed .4 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report