Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/04/24

Tuesday was another windy day with a northeast blow that kept boats in their slips or on their trailers. Small craft advisories were up again and it looks like they will be up for the rest of the week.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that on Monday Jim Osborne caught four nice sheepshead over bay structure using sand fleas he purchased from the store. As for Tuesday, they hadn’t seen a fish all day.

Ted Proseus fished the Old Grounds with Brad and John on Monday. They had nothing until about an hour before they planned to leave. Then the flounder turned on. The hot bait was Ocean Arsenal Squid Things in pink shine. Ted and John were kind enough to cull out all the short flounder so Brad could catch the three keepers measuring 18, 19 and 20 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.