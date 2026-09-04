Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/04/26

Captain Bones in Odessa told us white perch, catfish, spot and croaker have been caught along the shoreline from Augustine Beach down to the fishing pier at Woodland Beach. The white perch will take bloodworms or grass shrimp, the catfish like a hunk of bunker while the spot and croaker go for bloodworms or Fishbites. Crabbing has been very good in the same area.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic reported croaker and white perch in the local tidal rivers and creeks. Boats sailing from Port Mahon have caught blues, croaker and flounder over the reef sites found in the Delaware Bay close to that port. The blues will take cut bait or metal lures while the flounder like a live minnow or a bucktail dressed up with a strip of squid or cut bait or a Gulp! crawfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report