Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/05/24

Wednesday saw more northeast wind and more small craft advisories. It looks like this weather will carry into the weekend. Then it will take a few days before the fish settle down.

No boats left Indian River Marina or Lewes Harbour Marina.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported some spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites during a very windy Wednesday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me they had no reports so far from Indian River Inlet as the current had been running out all day. It had just started in when I called and they hoped some blues would come it with it. The beach has been unfishable.

On Saturday the Jay Sea II had the Yoder Family out and they caught 18 flounder, 2 big dolphin and a nice mess of sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.