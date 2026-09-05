Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/05/26

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said spot, croaker and snapper blues were caught from Broadkill Beach on Friday. The blues took cut bait, the spot and croaker enjoyed lug worms and Fishbites. The Broadkill River saw a larger class of croaker plus a few keeper flounder. The flounder were caught on live minnows or bucktails with squid or strips of cut bait. Nice, fat crabs were caught from the river.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina told us tilefish were brought back from the canyons by a private boat. Private and charter boats that fished ocean structure caught flounder, sea bass and croaker.

Old Inlet reported that blues were caught from the inlet early in the morning close to the bridge on metal lures or bucktails. Sheepshead and small tog were caught during the day on sand fleas and crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report