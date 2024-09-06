Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/06/24

I think the wind blew harder on Thursday than it has all week.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa recorded a new Delaware State Record Snakehead caught by Michael Gardner and weighing 12.95 pounds. The big fish hit a chatterbait in the Appoquinimick River. The fishing from the Woodland Beach pier still produced croaker, white perch and catfish. Bloodworms, Fishbites and peeler crab will work on the croaker and perch while the cats like a nice, juicy hunk of cut bunker.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said the jetty at Bowers Beach saw some spot and croaker on bloodworms and peeler crab.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was not the best day for pier fishing due to the high east wind. Still, some spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.