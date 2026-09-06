Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/06/26

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had Ben Jacobs and his father Dennis out for flounder on ocean structure. Ben caught his limit to a beautiful 8.1 pounder.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid had flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. The head boat Angler brought back spot and croaker from Delaware Bay. Private boats fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers and caught tog, sheepshead and triggerfish on sand fleas and crab.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said flounder have been caught from Bubblegum Beach on bucktails decorated with Gulp! crawfish. The Old Grounds have seen some nice keeper flounder.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported the seas were a tad rough on Saturday, but the Captain Bob and the Judy V still brought back sea bass and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report