Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/07/24

The wind laid out on Friday, but the seas on the ocean did not settle down. The Delaware Bay did lay out enough for the Angler head boat to leave Lewes Harbour Marina and they found a good number of croakers for their customers. I stopped by the Marina late on Friday afternoon and saw the cleaning table was wet. That’s when I discovered the good news about the Angler and also that quite a few kings had been brought in from the beach. Those fish were caught on bloodworms or Fishbites.

I ran into Captain Jamar Campbell from the Jay Sea II who was doing a bit of light maintenance on the boat since he couldn’t fish. He is anxious to get back out a put his customers on some meat including sea bass, dolphin, tilefish and flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported some blues did come through the Inlet during incoming water. They were caught on white bucktails.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.