Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/07/26

Ted at Rick’s Bait and Tackle said they checked in a 48-inch dolphin (mahi-mahi) on Saturday caught from the ocean at the sea bass pots. There were spot and croaker taken from the fishing pier at Massey’s Ditch and blues caught early in the morning near the bridge at Indian River Inlet.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said Broadkill Beach was closed at noon due to overcrowding. Crabbing remained good in the Broadkill River.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina told us flounder and sea bass were caught out of the ocean. Spot and croaker were taken from the Delaware Bay. Croaker and flounder were the primary catch out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot, croaker and small flounder were caught from the pier on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report