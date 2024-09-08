Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/08/24

Small craft advisories remained up on Saturday and will be up on Sunday morning, but next week looks too good to be true.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a slow day again with some spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites and who knows what else. Some small flounder were taken on minnows and Gulp! fished on jigs and bucktails worked close to the pilings.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was no charter or head boats left the dock, but a couple of private boats fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas and green crabs to catch triggerfish and sheepshead.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that the Bill Slayer was the only boat that left the dock and they had not returned when we called around 5:00 p.m.

Old Inlet said blues did come through on incoming water.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.