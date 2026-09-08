Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/08/26

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats fished ocean structure on Labor Day, but the head boats and some private boats did fish structure in Delaware Bay and caught spot and croaker on bloodworms or Fishbites. Smaller boats worked the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and caught better sized croaker and short flounder.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported good fishing for spot and croaker along with a few keeper flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle checked in a 5.5-pound sheepshead caught from Indian River Inlet. They also saw some blues caught near the bridge early in the day on bucktails or metal lures. The surf produced spot, croaker and kings between skates and dogs.

Rick’s saw dolphin caught at the bass pots. Spot and croaker from Indian River Bay.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report