Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/09/24

Small craft advisories were up on Sunday morning and that was enough to keep boats at the dock and on their trailers for the day. The week looks as good as last week was bad with light winds and no rain.

Nick Garcia fished Delaware Bay on Saturday with his grandpop and they got an early start in spite of the weather forecast. He said they caught quite a few short flounder and had a lot of panfish chewing on their baits, but they still managed to box six keeper flounder with the two largest at 24 and 22.5 inches. He said the water was clear and measured 71 degrees. He didn’t see any other boats.

Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook em and Cook ‘em said no boats left their marinas on Sunday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us they saw croaker, spot and trout caught on Sunday from the pier.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.