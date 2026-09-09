Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/09/26

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina told me no boats fished from his marina on Tuesday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park had some surprising news. It seems more spot than croaker were caught on Tuesday with worms and Fishbites still the hot baits. In addition, mullet were caught on the same baits in an even more surprising development.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle didn’t have anything surprising. Striped bass were caught and released at night on live eels. Blues were taken on bucktails and metal lures near the bridge early in the morning and sheepshead were caught on sand fleas and crabs during the day.

Rick’s told us dolphin were caught at the Bass Pots, spot and croaker were taken out of Indian River Bay and flounder were caught at Massey’s Ditch.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report