Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/10/24

Let me begin this report with congratulations to six members of Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen who formed the Salty Bones Fishing Team and won first place in the Little Hatteras Surf Fishing Tournament. They are Lydia and Keith Schneier, Craig and Danny Manning, Bill and Deb Weichardt.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought 100 black sea bass on Monday. A private boat had four tuna.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a typical day on the pier with croaker and small flounder caught.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that a private boat had a 119-pound bluefin tuna and 3 yellowfins.

