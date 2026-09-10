Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/10/26

Rick’s Bait and Tackle gave Eric Crossin and family instructions on where and how to catch dolphin (mahi-mahi) at the Bass Pots. They followed said instructions to the letter and ended up with a 36.8-pound dolphin on the line. Once they got the big fish to the boat, they had no gaff or net so one of the kids grabbed the fish’s tail and all hands lifted it into the boat. Rick’s also reported croaker in the 12 to 18-inch class caught from the fishing pier at Massey’s Ditch on bloodworms, sand fleas and Fishbites.

Old Inlet reported pompano and kings from the surf on sand fleas, bloodworms and Fishbites. On Tuesday, the Old Grounds produced flounder, sea bass and dolphin. Blues were numerous on Wednesday at the Inlet on bucktails and metal lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report