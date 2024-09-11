Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/11/24

Tuesday was another very nice day with some very nice fish taken inshore and offshore.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid only had nine black sea bass after bringing in 100 on Monday. A private boat brought in four tuna from the offshore grounds.

Breakwater Tackle on the Fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a slow day for pier fishermen with only a few spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle Clark reported good bluefish action on incoming water during daytime with bigger blues caught at night also when the current is running in. White bucktails with a white worm remains the hot lure. Stripers are still caught after dark out of the Inlet on live eels or drifted sand fleas.

Diana at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the One More Time had a bluefin and a blackfin tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.