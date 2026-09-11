Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 09/11/26

On Thursday we had small craft advisories up for the ocean with southwest winds of 15 to 20 and seas of 5 feet. No boats sailed from Lewes or Indian River Inlet according to Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park described the fishing as slow on Thursday. Only a few spot were caught on worms or Fishbites and no flounder were seen. They also told me their new hours for the fall. They will be closing at 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only good report of the day. They said the bluefish bite carried on under the bridge with metal lures and bucktails doing most of the damage. As for the surf, flies made fishing there impossible.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report